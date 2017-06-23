Man found in Miramar can't remember his identity

This man says he doesn't remember his name.

A man who doesn't know who he is was found in Miramar, and police are asking for the public's help to identify him.

Police say the man, who appears to be between 70 and 80 years old, was found at a McDonald's on Wednesday and taken to a hospital by a concerned citizen. He has no known injuries, but he said he doesn't know who he is or how he got to the McDonald's.

He is about 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds. He speaks English with no accent.

He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers. He also has distinctive rings on both hands.

He has a scar on his knee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jepkema at (954) 602-4000.

