Man spent 3 months in jail after drywall tests positive as cocaine

(Credit: AP)

OVIEDO — A central Florida man was released from jail after test results confirmed that white powder found in his car was not cocaine after all.

Last Spring, Karlos Cashe was pulled over in Oviedo for driving without headlights. During the stop, the officer spotted white powder in Cashe’s car and called for backup.

Cashe, a handyman by trade, repeatedly explained to the officers that it was not cocaine, but rather drywall dust.

But apparently, they didn’t believe him.

The ran a check on him and found he was on probation for marijuana and cocaine charges in 2015. Cashe says a K-9 alerted on his vehicle and an officer’s field test was positive for cocaine.

He was arrested. When he went before the judge, he was denied bond because he was accused of violating probation.

Last week, Cashe walked out of jail after lab results determined the powder in his car was in fact drywall. It took nearly three months for lab test results, which were negative for cocaine.

© 2017 Associated Press