Medical pot rules signed into law, but Morgan plans suit

Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation Friday to implement medical marijuana use in Florida, but a leading advocate for the practice says he still plans to sue over the rules.

Scott signed the rules implementing Amendment 2, which was approved by 71 percent of voter in November, our news partners at WKMG report. The rules pave the way for more medical marijuana treatment centers.

Tampa lawyer John Morgan, who worked to get Amendment 2 on the ballot and approved, tweeted Friday that he plans to file suit over the provision of the law that doesn't allow smoking marijuana as a treatment.

I'll be in Tally soon to file my suit.#NoSmokeIsAJoke https://t.co/Ul3hZv3cfH — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 23, 2017

Marijuana can be sold as edibles, vaping, oils, sprays or tinctures under the law.

