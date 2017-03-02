Miami man caught with $1M in marijuana

A van driven by Carlos Aguilar, 51, of Miami was pulled over for illegal window tinting at mile marker 145, near Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

Lee County Sherrif's deputies found more than $1 million worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-75 Wednesday afternoon.

A van driven by Carlos Aguilar, 51, of Miami was pulled over for illegal window tinting at mile marker 145, near Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

According to LCSO, as the detective was approaching the vehicle, Aguilar accelerated, driving about a 1/4 mile before stopping and fleeing on foot into a wooded area where he was later located and arrested.

Marijuana Grow House Harvester Nabbed on I-75 with more than $1 million worth of marijuana

Wednesday, March 1,... https://t.co/gIm5A8KKhO — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) March 2, 2017

Inside the van, deputies found 11 large trash bags full of freshly harvested marijuana.

The marijuana weighed in with a total packaged weight of 355 pounds and has a street value of more than $1 million.

News Press