Miami police officer accused of stealing from people he pulled over

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing from members of the community.

That officer is now relieved of his duty and facing criminal charges.

The city of Miami police department gave little information about one of their officers who was arrested Friday.

In a statement Saturday evening they did note that Jose Acosta was a rookie cop who had only been on the job since May of 2016, and was assigned to patrol the Wynnewood area.

“The officer was charged with one count of armed burglary of a convenience of a conveyance and one count of armed grand theft,” said Deputy chief Luis Cabrera.

Police sources tell CBS4 that there were complaints of Acosta stealing from people he’d pull over, and that he was arrested after a sting operation that included the state attorney’s office and the FDLE.

“Upon his arrest Jose Acosta was relieved of duty without pay pending his termination,” Cabrera said.

The fraternal order of police released this statement saying, they commend “the outstanding efforts of the MPD Internal Affairs Division in keeping our police department and community safe.”

“This is an ongoing investigation the city of Miami police department will not tolerate actions that betray the oath of our office as public servants and contradict our duty to serve and protect our communities,” Cabrera said.

The Miami Police Department, FDLE and state attorney’s office will hold a joint press conference on Monday afternoon with more information.

CBS Miami