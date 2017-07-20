‘Million Dollar Ho' arrested for offering sex to cop

Police say Debra Thomes called herself the "Million Dollar Ho."

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — She certainly has a high opinion of herself.

A woman who identifies herself as the “Million Dollar Ho” was arrested this week attempting to sell her body to an undercover cop.

St. Lucie County Deputies arrested Debra Thomes on Tuesday night for prostitution. It was her third offense.

An undercover deputy drove up to Thomes who was sitting at a small park on north 13th street and avenue D in Fort Pierce, and she immediately came up to the car deputies say.

According to the arrest report, Thomes then entered the passenger side of the vehicle and asked the deputy if he “wanted a date.” She identified herself as the “Million Dollar Ho” and then offered a menu of sexual services the report states.

According to SLCSO, she then said “I’ll give you everything you want” for $40.

To sweeten the deal she let the deputy know “You’re the first one today” said the report.

She is currently in county jail with a bound considerably less than a million, it is at $3,750.

