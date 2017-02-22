MISSING: 7-month-old girl from Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE-- A missing child alert has been issued for a 7-month-old baby girl out of Osceola County.

Alena Ward was last seen in the area of the 5000 block of Images Circle in Kissimmee wearing a pink hoodie with white flower patterns, white pants and Jordan shoes. She is described at 1'1" and 23 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The child is believed to be in the company of 23-year-old Donte Ward who was last seen wearing a brown striped hooded shirt. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee says they might be traveling in a 2012 silver Infiniti G37 with a Florida tag HRDJ20. If you see Ward, do not approach him and immediately call 911 or the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.

