Missing child alert for Fort Lauderdale boy

Bryce Bryan, 2, might be in the company of Nikitrius Davis, 21. FDLE photos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A missing child alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy reported missing in Fort Lauderdale.

Bryce Bryan is described as a black boy, 2 feet 7 inches tall, 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of the 1500th block of NW 3rd Court in Fort Lauderdale.

The child may be in the company of Nikitrius Davis, a black woman, 21, and described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2013, black Hyundai Elantra, Florida tag number ELXS29.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5465 or 911.

(© 2017 WTSP)