Missing child alert issued for 2 Florida boys

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for two Coconut Creek boys.
Ramses Rodriguez, 11, and Christopher Gallardo, 13, were last seen Monday on Northwest 39th Avenue near Northwest 57th Street.
Rodriguez was wearing a black jacket, black sweat pants, and white and gray Adidas shoes. Gallardo was wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and brown Sperry shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call (954)-973-6700 or 911.
