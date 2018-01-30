Missing child alert issued for 2 Florida boys

Ramses Rodriguez (left), 11, and Christopher Gallardo (right), 13, were last seen Monday in Coconut Creek. (Photo: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for two Coconut Creek boys.

Ramses Rodriguez, 11, and Christopher Gallardo, 13, were last seen Monday on Northwest 39th Avenue near Northwest 57th Street.

Rodriguez was wearing a black jacket, black sweat pants, and white and gray Adidas shoes. Gallardo was wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and brown Sperry shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (954)-973-6700 or 911.

