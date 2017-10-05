Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy

BOYNTON BEACH -- A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy.

Delvin Ingram was last seen in the 1000 block of Ridge Road in Boynton Beach. She is believed to be with Linda Ingram.

Delvin is described as a black male, 80 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

Linda is described as a 44-year-old female about 5'6" and weighs about 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. They might be traveling in a 2014 blue Chevy Colbalt with the Florida tag "HMJC94."

If you know where they are, you are asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 1-561-688-3375 or 911.

