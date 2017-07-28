Missing Child Alert issued for Hollywood girl

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Hollywood girl.

Monica Gabriel was last seen in the 6100 block of Pierce Street on Wednesday.

She is a white/hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Ramones" and blue jean shorts. She has a small beauty mark under her left eye.

The child may be in the company of Werner Sanchez Domingo, a white/hispanic male, 24 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be travelling in a four-door gray or silver Honda with a black hood and a temporary tag.

If you have any information, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636 or 911.

