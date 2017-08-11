Missing Child Alert issued for Sanford boy

Michael Smiley

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old Sanford boy who was reported missing Friday.

Michael Smiley is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 127 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue collared shirt, long camouflage shorts and no shoes. He has medium length blonde hair.

If you have any information, please contact the Sanford Police Department at (407) 688-5070 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV