Missing child alert issued for teen

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Volusia County girl.

Destiny Thompson was last seen in the 5800 block of West Port Drive in Port Orange.

She is 5 feet tall, 103 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes.

She is believed to be with Brittany Pickavance, who is 15 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children, please contact the Port Orange Police Department at (386) 506-5801 or 911.

