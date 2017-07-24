A missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Port St. Lucie.

Jada Hallums is described as 5'5", 150 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue lace top. She has a nose ring, two hair colors and she is known to wear wigs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-342-0001 or 911.





