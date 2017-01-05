Missing N.C. teens seen on I-95, trying to get to Florida

Macayla Wallace and River Boyd were seen on an on ramp of I-95 near the town of Hamer, which is in Dillon County around midday Wednesday. Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Dillon County, SC (WLTX) -- Investigators in North Carolina say two missing teens were spotted on Interstate 95 in South Carolina, and were apparently trying to find a way to Florida.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, N.C., said information from a witness indicated that 15-year-old Macayla Wallace and 16-year-old River Boyd were seen on an on ramp of I-95 near the town of Hamer, which is in Dillon County, around midday Wednesday.

The witness said Wallace's hair has now been dyed red, and that she and Boyd were seen holding a sign saying the two were trying to travel to Florida. The two were on foot.

The two were last seen leaving South Brunswick High School Tuesday morning. The two are said to be in a relationship.

Anyone with information on the two teens should call 910-363-6555.