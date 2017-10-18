Mom steps in as man attempts to abduct her 4-year-old at Aquatica

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking into an attempted abduction that reportedly happened in a locker room at Aquatica park.

The mother heard the boy scream "mommy" as he was grabbed from the locker room by an unknown man near the front of the park, according to our news partners at WKMG.

Police continue to look for the man, identified as a 6', 2" tall white male with brown hair who is between the age of 30 and 40 years old.

He was wearing blue swimming trunks at the time.

According to police, the man grabbed the boy by the wrist and was pulling him in the direction of a crowd. The mom started to chase after the man and the little boy while she was screaming at the man.

She kicked the man in the back of the leg before park security got involved.

The mother and son were taken out of the park by security, but Aquatica security is claiming to have no record of it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.