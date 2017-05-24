Mother: Man unplugs bounce house, traps kids

A Port St. Lucie mother wants to know who deflated a bounce house with kids inside. WPEC photo

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Surveillance video caught a man unplugging a bounce house as kids were playing inside during a birthday party in a backyard.

"We were very nervous about the kids because it was extremely hot, and they were trapped inside the bounce house," mother Deborah Romero told WPEC.

She said two kids were brought to the hospital, one for distress, the other to check for injuries after he had to be pulled out from under the heavy plastic.

A video shows the house deflating as more than 10 children -- ages 2 and 3 -- played inside.

A relative then found that the power cord had been unplugged. Surveillance video shows a man in his 60s walking between houses, unplugging the cord and walking away.

A police spokesperson tells us they did canvas the area and knock on doors, and the man in the video was never identified.

The surveillance video capturing this at her daughter’s birthday party is now trending on social media.

Romero told WPEC the case is similar to when someone unplugged their holiday display during Christmas.



A YouTube video was created calling the man a "bad neighbor."





