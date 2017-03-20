Mother thanks sheriff for arresting daughter

"A stupid move that I warned her about before she left, but I'm just her mother, so 'in one ear and out the other,' " the mother wrote. Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2007 Getty Images)

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A mother posted a thank you on the Facebook page of the Walton County Sheriff's Office after her daughter's arrest saying the arrest "scared the HELL out of her."

The mother begins by saying that law enforcement officer are often criticized, but her daughter was on the beach for spring break and had a beer in her hand. She was charged with underage drinking.

"A stupid move that I warned her about before she left, but I'm just her mother, so 'in one ear and out the other,' " she wrote.

"The arrest scared the HELL out of her and I'm hoping she learned her lesson."

