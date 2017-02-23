National oral history project to record Pulse stories

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A national oral history project is coming to Orlando to record the stories of the Pulse nightclub massacre.



Producers with StoryCorps will spend five days in Orlando at the beginning of March preserving the stories of the massacre victims and also of Orlando residents who were changed by the tragedy.



Officials said Wednesday that the effort to record the Pulse stories is a joint project between StoryCorps and local public radio station WMFE.



Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more injured during the June massacre at the gay nightclub.



It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members after a three-hour standoff.

