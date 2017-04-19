Nation's deadliest highway may not be one you'd expect

The Seven Mile Bridge and Pigeon Key are seen from the air looking south from Marathon, Fla. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images), 2011 AFP)

Millions of people drive Florida roads every single day, so it may not come as a shock that the state is home to the most dangerous highway in America.

Which road it is may surprise you.

According to a study by Geotab on the most dangerous highways in America, it found that the Florida section of U.S. 1 saw the most fatal crashes of any road in the United States in the last 10 years.

Geotab, which specializes in fleet management solutions, looked at the fatal crash rate, number of crashes and number of fatalities in all 50 states, finding Florida’s U.S. 1 ranked No. 1 in all three categories.

Geotab says, there have been 1,011 deadly crashes resulting in 1,079 fatalities on the highway in the past decade.

U.S. 1 runs through 13 Florida counties, from its southern tip in Key West to Hilliard, at the Florida-Georgia border.

The Florida Highway Patrol says for a period of time the state saw a decrease in the number of fatal crashes, but in 2016, the number went disturbingly up.

They say a big factor is distracted driving. FHP has launched multiple campaigns since the beginning of 2016, encouraging drivers to keep their eyes up and off technology or other distractions in the car.

