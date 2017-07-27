New water park getting mixed reviews

When it grand opens on May 25, Universal’s Volcano Bay will become Universal Orlando’s third amazing theme park and provide even more incredible experiences that further complement the entire destination. Volcano Bay will be an entirely new water theme park experience filled with incredible thrills and perfected relaxation – and will allow guests to experience an entirely new level of freedom and fun as they enjoy the park with friends and family. Spanning 30 fully immersive acres and featuring a variety of experiences ranging from daring to serene, Volcano Bay will offer something for everyone – including a multi-directional wave pool with sandy beaches, a peaceful winding river, twisting multi-rider raft rides, speeding body slides that drop from the top of the volcano into the waters below and more. The park will also feature an expansive menu, with more than 60 different food and beverage offerings, and the innovative TapuTapu wearable – designed exclusively for Universal’s Volcano Bay to enhance fun and remove hassles. (Photo: Ken Kinzie, ©2017 Universal Orlando Resort. All rights reserved.)

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay is only two months old, but already park officials are looking for ways to improve it, according to a report.

WKMG says the 25-acre park is getting bad reviews from guests online.

Commenters on Facebook have complained about problems with lines and technical problems.

"It was a serious mistake to go. By the way there are so so many people there it is overly crowded. The lifeguards yell and screamed at us," says one.

"I would never return to this park and really wish I hadn't wasted my money. Universal have got nothing on Disney!" says another.

Some reviews are kinder, saying the park is attractive, but still has a bugs to work out.

"This park has the potential to be the absolute best down the road," said one visitor.

Another says, "The layout on the park was well thought of with keeping most of the park as cool as possible. The sprayers keeping the sidewalks cool, trees locations, tons of seating and outdoors carpet on the bridges are a plus. Great Fun for my Family.

On Yelp, Volcano Bay has 2.5 stars. Compare that to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon with 4.5 stars and Disney's Blizzard Beach with 4 stars.

WKMG emailed Universal Orlando spokesman Tom Schroeder about the reviews.

"The vast majority of our guests tell us they are enjoying their day at Volcano Bay. We have been hard at work to improve the guest experience -- and we are not going to stop," he said.

For more, read the WKMG report.

