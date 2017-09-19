WTSP
Ninth nursing home resident dies after power outage

Nursing home deaths raises concerns about senior facilities after Irma

10News Staff , WTSP 9:53 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

A ninth resident of a Broward County nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma has died, officials said.

Carlos Canal, 93, died in hospice care on Monday, according to the Orlando Sun-Sentinel.

Eight other residents died Wednesday at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills. The deaths were heat-related, Hollywood Police Chief Tom Sanchez said then.

The incident caused Gov. Rick Scott to order all nursing homes to get backup power to run air conditioning during emergencies.

 

