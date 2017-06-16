Ocala woman hid father's body to collect benefits, prosecutors say

police tape graphic (Photo: WTSP, WTSP)

An Ocala woman buried her father's body in her backyard and continued to collect his Social Security benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

If convicted, Susan Kort, 61, faces up to 10 years in prison. The indictment against her was unsealed Friday.

According to evidence, Kort's father died at his Lake County resident in November 2011. She then took the body and buried it in the backyard of her Eustis home and did not report the death.

She then used her power of attorney to withdraw and spend his Social Security benefits, which continued to be deposited into his bank account.

The government suspended the benefits in December 2013 when they were unable to contact the father.

Kort admitted to hiding the body and collecting the benefits, officials said, and led authorities to the grave.

She allegedly collected $35,577.60 in benefits.

