WTSP
Close

Officials: 1 dies in small plane crash in north Florida

AP , WTSP 10:49 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in north Florida.

Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas tells the Ocala Star-Banner the crash happened Tuesday morning near Ocala. He says the person was dead when they arrived at the scene.

Lucas says severe weather resulting in some downed trees in the road delayed rescue crews attempting to get to the scene. He says the call came in at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday and they arrived at the crash site at 9:34 a.m.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

2 dead as planes collide in Edgewater

WTSP

Plane lands on Alligator Alley

WTSP

Engine trouble forces plane to land on I-75

WTSP

Small plane skids off runway at St Pete airport

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories