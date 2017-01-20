Orlando suspect faces charges in officer's death

A bandaged Markeith Loyd appears before a judge for the first time on Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Markeith Loyd will face several murder charges in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer. He already is charged in the death of his pregnant former girlfriend.

According to the Orange County Jail's website, Loyd is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing an offense in connection with shooting death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning to hear the new charges.

He is also charged with first-degree murder, unlawful killing of an unborn child, attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with Sade Dixon's death.

Loyd, 41, was arrested Tuesday after a massive manhunt that started Jan. 9 when Clayton was gunned down outside a Walmart in Orlando. He had been wanted since Dec. 13 in the death of Dixon. Police said Loyd killed Clayton when she tried to confront him.

He made his first court appearance Thursday where he said he will defend himself, and the let loose with several profanities including a "F--- you" to the judge.

