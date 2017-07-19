Osceola County look for missing 13-year-old boy

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing child.

Detectives are looking for 13-year-old Joshua Ezekiel Valley-Garcia.

He is a white Hispanic male and is described as being 4’10”, 90 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Joshua left the area of 920 E. Osceola Parkway, the Redemption Church, on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, around 8 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a grey V-neck shirt with green horizontal stripes, grey shorts and black sneakers. Joshua mentioned to a friend that he was going to the Walmart located on Osceola Parkway and Michigan Ave. in Kissimmee, and has not been seen since.

If you see Joshua please contact law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information on this

incident is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

© 2017 WTSP-TV