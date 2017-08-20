Person of interest in fatal shooting of Kissimmee officers located, say police

Maribel Gonzales King (Photo: Kissimmee Police Department)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Kissimmee Police have been searching for a woman who has been a person of interest in the shooting deaths of two officers late Friday evening.

Maribel Gonzales King was sought by police and is not considered a suspect, according to CBS affiliate WKMG. Police sought her out because she is known to frequent the area where two officers were shot Friday, Aug. 18.

Maribel has since been located as of Sunday evening, according to police. She is currently being questioned.

(Photo: Kissimmee Police)

Officer Sam Howard, a 10-year veteran of the force, and Officer Matthew Baxter, a three-year veteran.

