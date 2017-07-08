Plane crashes in Fla. lake, boater rescues victim

A boater said the amphibious plane tried to land on the lake, but then flipped over.

Two people were rescued from a plane crash by boaters after the aircraft went down in Volusia County on Saturday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the amphibious plane crashed in Lake Ashby about 11:25 a.m. There were two people on board.

A boater called 911, saying he had seen the plane try to land on the lake, then flip over. The occupants on the plane -- Chris Carlson, 58, and his wife Vivienne Carlson, 67 -- ended up hanging to the side of the caller's boat.

The boater took the two to land, where they were taken by ambulance to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sarasota for treatment of head and facial injuries.

