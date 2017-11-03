WTSP
Plane forced to land on I-4 after engine dies

A pilot had to make an emergency landing when the engine stopped.

10News Staff , WTSP 9:16 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- A pilot had to land on Interstate 4 during rush hour after his plane's engine stopped mid-flight, according to officials.

Our news partners at WKMG said the plane landed about 3:38 p.m. in unopened lanes in the median of the interstate.

WKMG said the pilot reported to Orlando Executive Airport that the engine had died and he had to put the aircraft down on the highway.

Janet McCulloh, a YouTube blogger, captured video of the plane landing on the freeway.

For more, read the WKMG report.

 

