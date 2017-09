Four people were unhurt after a plane was forced to make a crash landing.

Four people were unhurt after being forced to make a crash landing Friday, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, the 19-year-old pilot and his three passengers were flying from Stuart to Tallahassee when the plane's instruments stopped functioning.

The plane was forced to land at Crystal River Airport.

