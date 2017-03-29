Close Plane lands on Alligator Alley 10News Staff , WTSP 6:39 PM. EDT March 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A small plane made an emergency landing on eastbound Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) at mile marker 33 on Wednesday.There were two people on the plane and they were not hurt.All lanes remain open. © 2017 WTSP-TV WTSP Small plane skids off runway at St Pete airport WTSP Four killed in crash of plane that took off from Kissimmee WTSP Plane diverts after spilled drink splashes electronic device CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Serious crash involving car and semi shuts down Tampa intersection April the giraffe is an internet sensation TTAPP Teacher arrested on child porn charges Mother dresses up as dad to take daughter to dance We love manatees! Hillsborough school start times Boy mistakes rattlesnake for toy Video Shows Big Gator Lumbering on Golf Course New school boundaries proposal in Tampa More Stories 12 people dead in church bus crash Mar 29, 2017, 6:31 p.m. Alligators are on the move with mating season and… Mar 29, 2017, 3:12 p.m. Mom outraged after child sent home with sexual… Mar 29, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
