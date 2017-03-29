Plane lands on Alligator Alley

WTSP
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A small plane made an emergency landing on eastbound Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) at mile marker 33 on Wednesday.

There were two people on the plane and they were not hurt.

All lanes remain open.

