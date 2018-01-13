Plastic debris washes up on Cocoa Beach

Plastic bits washed up on Cocoa Beach this week.(Photo: Jim Waymer)

COCOA BEACH — A technicolor plastic mess washed up on the Space Coast's premier tourist beach this week, possibly the last remnants of a harsh hurricane season.

A litany of litter — mostly plastic shards — dotted several miles of the high tide line Friday, from Cocoa Beach to Satellite Beach.

A quick scan turned up countless oddities: a white plastic label from a Polident daily denture cleanser; a bright red packet of Chinese seasoning; a red plastic tube resembling a shotgun shell. There were tooth brushes, pens and other pieces of garbage.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Amy Tidd, an environmental activist from Rockledge. Tidd saw countless bottle caps and tiny plastic shards on the beach Friday near Ocean Landings Resort and Raquet Club.

Staff at Keep Brevard Beautiful, a nonprofit group that picks up litter, suspects Irma and/or Maria may be to blame.

Plastic bits littered Cocoa Beach Friday. (Photo: Jim Waymer)

"Our theory is that it's coming from the Caribbean, stuff that happened during Hurricane Irma. The storms have pushed it in lately," said Bryan Bobbitt, deputy executive director of Keep Brevard Beautiful. "It's definitely the worst we've seen in years."

Bobbitt said KBB staff found many of those plastic covers used to protect cables from cars in roads, with Spanish writing on them.

Plastics and other marine debris can kill or harm sea turtles and other marine life when they ingest it.

KBBl already had planned a beach cleanup Saturday.

Recent hurricanes may have brought the plastic onslaught to Cocoa Beach this week. (Photo: Jim Waymer)

"We're hoping to get ahead of it real quick," Bobbitt said.

