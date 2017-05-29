Police: 2 dead after fight over parking space

It started late Sunday night. The officer was forced to fire while going after suspects in another shooting. CBS MIAMI

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving one of their own.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident included two separate shootings in which two people were killed.

It all started with an altercation that escalated into a shooting in the 200 block of Ocean Drive around 10:45 p.m.

“We now know that it started with a dispute over a parking space. There was a report of two or three shots fired called into 911,” said Miami Beach Chief Dan Oates.

Two victims were shot, one of which was transported to the hospital while the other died on scene.

Then police say the shooter and three accomplices fled in a white BMW with New York tags. Officers went after the vehicle to the 600 block of Alton Road where the police involved shooting took place.

The suspect who was shot by police was transported to Ryder Trauma Center but was later pronounced dead.

Police said the three other suspects were taken into custody.

“A weapon was recovered in this event and a search for additional weapons was conducted overnight in the dark,” said Chief Oates. “Another search is underway now in daylight.”

On Saturday night in the same area, police arrested a Georgia man for opening fire on a taxi cab.

During a Monday morning press conference, local commissioners said they are going to pass legislation to shut down Urban Beach Weekend.

“Urban Beach Weekend is a thing of the past,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco. “After 17 years of trying to handle this and trying to measure success by the number of arrests or by the lack of shootings, this is something that we’re no longer going to tolerate.”

There will be two separate shooting investigations. Miami Beach Police say they will handle the shooting death that happened on Ocean Drive but the police involved shooting will be handled by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

