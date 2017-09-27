Police: Dealer texts cop, asks if he wants to buy some 'bud'

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

Sorry, wrong number!

The West Melbourne, Fla., Police Department says a drug dealer accidentally texted one of its officers, asking if he wanted some "bud."

The message even included an emoji of a tree.

According to a Facebook post, the dealer told the officer where to meet and said he would be out walking his dog. The dealer told the officer to bring a scale to weigh the pot.

The meeting was set up in Palm Bay, so West Melbourne police asked that city's police to send an officer. Sure enough, police said, Hasan Burke showed up at the location, walking a dog.

The officer smelled marijuana on Burke and found he was carrying pot.

According to jail records, he was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell. Bail was set at $3,000.

