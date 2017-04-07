Police: Guest took deputy uniform, tried to get drugs

The house guest of a former Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of stealing the man's old uniform to try to access medications at area pharmacies.

Johnny Ray Wilson, 34, faces a slew of charges in connection to the events, which allegedly started when he went to a Target in Pace on April 4 and asked the pharmacy employee if he could access the drug Suboxone.

The witness told police Wilson was wearing a dark green deputy-like uniform and pointed to a badge pinned in his notebook when asked for his credentials, according to a police report.

The woman denied Wilson access to the drug and said she would need a letter detailing why the man needed the drug. Wilson left the store and said he would return the next day with a letter from his detective, the report states.

Security footage showed Wilson allegedly taking a pair of pants and a soda from the store without paying and then going to a nearby Publix to try a similar thing, according to the police report.

A Publix employee told police the man used a cracked cell phone to take a photo of a lot number on a box of narcotics.



Police traced the tag number on the vehicle Wilson had been driving and found it was registered to a retired deputy. The deputy told police Wilson, a house guest, had taken his firearm and two spare magazines and had borrowed his car, according to the report.

Police waited for Wilson to return and arrested him, at which point he started having a seizure-like episode and was taken to hospital.

Wilson, who was unrestrained at the hospital, allegedly tried to escape through a side exit door before being cleared by medical staff. Police detained and arrested him.

In the vehicle Wilson had been driving, police allegedly found a crack pipe, lighter, crack cocaine, marijuana, Suboxone, a drug identified as Baclofen, three spoons with burn marks and drug residue, multiple baggies and a lighter, according to the police report.

Wilson is charged with impersonating an officer, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a new legend drug, theft, driving without a license, possession of marijuana and escaping.

Court records do not list an attorney representing him.

He is being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $76,500 bond.

Pensacola News Journal