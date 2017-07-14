(Photo: FDLE)

ARCHER -- The Florida Deparment of Law Enforcment is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Police say they are looking for Nakyia Bennett.

Nakyia Bennett is a 14-year-old black female about 5'4" and 150 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen in the 12000th blaco of SW Archer Lane. She was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue and white striped shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 1-352-955-1818 or 911.

