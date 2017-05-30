Missing Missouri man could be heading to Florida

According to a missing person report, Williams Kunes Jr. was last seen at his home on the 400 block of Lindy Boulevard in Winchester, Missouri at around 5 p.m. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

St. Louis County police are looking for a missing man who they said may be suffering from a psychotic episode.

According to a missing person report, Williams Kunes Jr. was last seen at his home on the 400 block of Lindy Boulevard in Winchester, Missouri at around 5 p.m.

Police said he is epileptic and possibly suffering from psychotic episodes.

Investigators believe he may be in the southeast Missouri area or on the way to an unknown location in Florida.

Police described Kunes as 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He also has a scar on his left temple. He drives a blue, 2012 Mazda 4 with Missouri license plates YK9G82.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-0700.

