Police looking for missing and endangered 17-year-old girl

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl Sunday evening.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Leyona Marie Gibson was last seen leaving her house in the 3600 SW block of 147th Place Sunday afternoon and was heading towards Highway 484 and Marion Oaks Blvd.

Gibson is described as a black female who is around 5'2" tall, weighs around 105 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing an olive green dress and a light blue Adidas jacket with black trim and black sandals.

She has made remarks to her family and police that have caused concern for her safety.

Anyone with information or anyone that sees her is asked to call 911.

