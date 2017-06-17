Close Police: Nurse shot in Ocala hospital 10News Staff , WTSP 5:28 PM. EDT June 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST OCALA, Fla. -- A nurse was shot at an Ocala hospital around 3 p.m. Saturday in West Marion Regional Center.Police have not given further details, according to affiliate station WKMG. Stay with 10News for further details. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Sheriff: Homeowner fights off armed robbers T-Tapp Tuesday Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Fugitives captured in Tennessee How to handle venomous spider bites Violations shut down Pasco flea market Tampa man starts Facebook campaign to give photo back to bride Chance the Rapper hires local sign language interpreters for his shows Dog show comes to Tampa Website helps people 'adult' More Stories 'I loaded every weapon I could': Meet the man who… Jun 17, 2017, 8:02 a.m. Bill Cosby trial ends in mistrial on 6th day of… Jun 17, 2017, 10:29 a.m. Clearwater hotel burglars identified Jun 17, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
