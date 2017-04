TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the missing child alert for two-year-old Legacy Villanueva. She had been last seen in the 2600th block of Oleander Ave. in Fort Pierce.

It was believed that she was with 35-year-old Geneva Scott, who may be traveling in a 2002 silver Honda Civic with Florida license plate tag # 5632TU.

