Psychic mecca optimistic about Trump presidency

CASSADAGA,, Fla. - Like most small towns, Cassadaga, has its own post office. But many who live here receive their messages another way. Some might say, in fact, through the sounds of the spirit.

Over half the town's residents claim to be psychic mediums. It's known as the "psychic capital of the world," but only the American flag flies overhead. And even the psychics have asked questions about president Donald Trump.

"I did predict that he would win and nobody was real happy with that," said Karen Beach, a fourth-generation psychic medium who practices inside the 'Purple Rose.'

"A lot of people are going to panic but that's not going to help anyone. I do believe it's been set up to actually work in (Americans') favor," Beach said.

Beach is optimistic about Mr. Trump, and says he was put in his new position for a reason.

"This is part of the plan. They set this up. To have this person in office, that will actually help them propel whatever needs to be done in the next few years," Beach said.

Down the street, in the Spiritualist Camp, Rev. Ed Conklin took a deep breath and closed his eyes. He does this to help himself get in tune with Trump.

"I think he will do well, he really will," Conklin said.

Conklin saus most of the anger and fear on the news comes from people's fear of change.

"People are afraid of a strong leader, or they're not used to it," Conklin said.

He believes Mr. Trump is psychic himself, referring to the 'gut feelings' he hears the new president speak about.

"I think of him as a person who comes along every 1,000 years. Like Napoleon, Caesar, that's how I see him," Conklin said.

The message from the psychics and mediums in Cassadaga: people should trust that there's a force at work we can't see, a plan we might not understand and really only time will tell what's in the cards for the Trump presidency.

