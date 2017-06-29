WTSP
Punta Gorda chief acquitted in fatal shooting of citizen

10News Staff , WTSP 4:31 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis was acquitted of negligence in last year's fatal shooting of a woman during a citizen's academy class.

WINK-TV reports the jury issued its verdict Thursday.

Former officer Lee Coel shot and killed retired librarian Mary Knowlton, 73, during a "shoot, don't shoot" training exercise. Coel will be tried on a manslaughter charge next year.

Lewis was placed on administrative leave after the shooting and will remain so until the internal investigation is complete.

