Punta Gorda chief acquitted in fatal shooting of citizen

Punta Gorda, Florida Public Safety Complex building on night of August 9, 2016 WINK-TV (Photo: Finklea, Gillian)

Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis was acquitted of negligence in last year's fatal shooting of a woman during a citizen's academy class.

WINK-TV reports the jury issued its verdict Thursday.

Former officer Lee Coel shot and killed retired librarian Mary Knowlton, 73, during a "shoot, don't shoot" training exercise. Coel will be tried on a manslaughter charge next year.

Lewis was placed on administrative leave after the shooting and will remain so until the internal investigation is complete.

For more, read WINK's report.

PREVIOUS: Chief, officer on leave after fatal shooting

© 2017 WTSP-TV