Punta Gorda chief acquitted in fatal shooting of citizen

Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis was acquitted of negligence in last year's fatal shooting of a woman during a citizen's academy class.
WINK-TV reports the jury issued its verdict Thursday.
Former officer Lee Coel shot and killed retired librarian Mary Knowlton, 73, during a "shoot, don't shoot" training exercise. Coel will be tried on a manslaughter charge next year.
Lewis was placed on administrative leave after the shooting and will remain so until the internal investigation is complete.
