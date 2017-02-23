Punta Gorda police chief placed on administrative leave

Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis addresses the media on Thursday involving the accidental police shooting of Mary Knowlton. (Photo: Andrew West/The News-Press)

At a Thursday morning press conference, Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik announced that Police Chief Tom Lewis has been placed on administrative leave.

On Wednesday, the State Attorney's Office announced that Lewis was being charged with culpable negligence, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred last fall. In that case, Mary Knowlton, a city resident and retired librarian, was shot and killed by officer Lee Coel during a citizen's police academy.

Coel was charged with felony manslaughter.

Punta Gorda City Council members approved a $2.06 million settlement with the Knowlton family in November.

Kunik issued these remarks Thursday morning:

“As you’re aware, the State Attorney’s Office has charged Officer Lee Coel with first-degree manslaughter. This decision was reached after an investigation by the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Today, we delivered a notice of a pre-disciplinary hearing, which will be handled by the City’s Human Resources Manager and Labor Attorney. The purpose of this hearing is to determine his future employment status with the department. Officer Coel has the right to appeal any outcome to the City Manager, and as such, I cannot comment further, to protect the integrity of this process.

“We were also notified yesterday that Chief Tom Lewis has been charged with culpable negligence, a second-degree misdemeanor. In light of this development, Chief Lewis has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending further review. In the interim, Captain Jason Ciaschini will assume the role of acting chief of police while we sort this out.

“It’s important to note that at this time, the City Manager's Office has not received any of the investigative files from the State Attorney's Office or FDLE. We cannot make any determination about Chief Lewis’s future status without first reviewing this information. We will launch a full internal affairs investigation into the entire situation once we receive the investigative files.”

The (Ft. Myers, Fla.) News-Press