Dusty "Wildman" Crum shows the 16-foot python he caught.

A python hunter captured a massive 16-foot, 10-inch python in the Florida Everglades as part of the South Florida Water Management District's python elimination program this week, according to local reports.

Dusty “The Wildman” Crum, an orchid grower and spare-time python catcher, caught the snake, which didn't go down without a fight, WFOR-TV in Miami reported.

"It is like Andre the Giant versus Hulk Hogan, WrestleMania," he told the news station.

Officials extracted 78 eggs out of the python, which means dozens of pythons will never see the light of day, according to the news station.

The South Florida Water Management District pays python hunters an hourly wage, with an extra $50 for pythons that are up to 4 feet and an extra $25 for each foot above 4 feet. Crum's catch marks the 79th python that has been captured in the water district since the program started in March, according to the water management district.

Crum’s python catch earned him $375, WFOR-TV reported.

