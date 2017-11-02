Python hunter wrangles massive snake in Florida Everglades

EVERGLADES, Fla. -- A python hungter captured a massive python in the Florida Everglades.

The python weighed 122 lbs and was 16'11" long. He said it broke his old record by one inch.

The famous python hunter, Dusty Crum, caught the snake on Thursday, October 26th around 11:00 p.m.

The Florida Water Management District currently pays $8.10 a hour to hunt and kill the pythons.

District hunters have caught more than 630 pythons since the program began.

