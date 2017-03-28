WTSP
Rattlesnake bites Florida boy who mistook it for a toy

AP , WTSP 8:49 AM. EDT March 28, 2017

DEBARY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 5-year-old Florida boy is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake that he mistook for a toy.

The incident happened Saturday in DeBary, which is north of Orlando.

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies tell local news outlets that the child was playing in the backyard when he saw the snake under a jungle gym. It bit him on the finger and he was rushed to a hospital where he was treated with anti-venom.

Deputies say the snake was caught and killed.

No further details were immediately available.

