Report: Disney lifting passholder blackout dates early

People watch a show on stage in front of Cinderella's castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla. - Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Fans of two longtime Walt Disney World attractions who are annual passholders will get a few more days to bid their favorites farewell.

The Great Movie Ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Ellen's Energy Adventure are slated to close Aug. 13. But passholders were only going to have two days to visit because the annual summer blockout dates ended Aug. 11.

Disney, however, is lifting the blackout dates in August, according to park insider website WDW News Today. So starting Aug. 1, passholders can resume visiting the parks.

The Great Movie Ride is being replaced by a Mickey and Minnie Mouse attraction, while Ellen's Energy Adventure is being replaced by a Guardians of the Galaxy thrill ride.

