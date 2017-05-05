Report: Officers kicked, hit man accused in deputy's killing

The man accused of killing his former girlfriend and an Orlando officer yelled obscenities during his first court appearance on Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Police say they thought the accused killer of a Florida sheriff's deputy was hiding a gun in his waistband and feared for their safety as he crawled toward them following a weeklong manhunt.

News outlets report that in 847 pages of court documents released Thursday, police officers revealed they thought 41-year-old Markeith Loyd wouldn't be taken into custody with a fight. The document show officers punched Loyd four times, kicked him five times and hit him with their rifles up to another five times before he was dragged to a cruiser and put in handcuffs belonging to Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Debra Clayton.



Loyd is accused of killing Clayton in January and his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.



The officers involved are still under a pending use-of-force investigation.

