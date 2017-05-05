WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Report: Officers kicked, hit man accused in deputy's killing

AP , WTSP 10:17 AM. EDT May 05, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Police say they thought the accused killer of a Florida sheriff's deputy was hiding a gun in his waistband and feared for their safety as he crawled toward them following a weeklong manhunt.

News outlets report that in 847 pages of court documents released Thursday, police officers revealed they thought 41-year-old Markeith Loyd wouldn't be taken into custody with a fight. The document show officers punched Loyd four times, kicked him five times and hit him with their rifles up to another five times before he was dragged to a cruiser and put in handcuffs belonging to Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Debra Clayton.

Loyd is accused of killing Clayton in January and his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

The officers involved are still under a pending use-of-force investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories