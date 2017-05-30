WTSP
Close

Report: Police surround armed man at Orlando airport

10News Staff , WTSP 8:57 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Law enforcement officers are talking with a gunman Tuesday night at the rental car area of Orlando International Airport.

Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell, according to WKMG, said the man is in Level 1, Airside A. Police report the call came in at 7:24 p.m.

Orlando police and Orange County deputies are at the scene and passengers have been removed from the area. Officers are talking with the gunman, asking him to drop the weapon.

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed all roads leading to the airport. FHP troopers are telling those in the area to “stay in your vehicle and away from law enforcement personnel.”

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Newark airport evacuated after package found; all clear given

WTSP

American Airlines passenger jumps off plane at airport, feds say

WTSP

Passengers get rowdy at Florida airport after 9 Spirit Airlines flights canceled

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories