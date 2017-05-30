Report: Police surround armed man at Orlando airport

Police are on alert at Orlando International Airport. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: STAN HONDA, 2011 AFP)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Law enforcement officers are talking with a gunman Tuesday night at the rental car area of Orlando International Airport.

Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell, according to WKMG, said the man is in Level 1, Airside A. Police report the call came in at 7:24 p.m.

Orlando police and Orange County deputies are at the scene and passengers have been removed from the area. Officers are talking with the gunman, asking him to drop the weapon.

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed all roads leading to the airport. FHP troopers are telling those in the area to “stay in your vehicle and away from law enforcement personnel.”

Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017

#Orlando avoid @MCO. This is still an active scene with police activity. There has been no opening of this scene. — FHP Orlando (@FhpOrlando) May 31, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV