Rocket test sets off wildfire at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Federal officials say a rocket test on a Florida launch pad sparked a wildfire.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Fire Management Division said that the fire was sparked Sunday during a static fire test of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.
Fire officials say the wildfire spread to 2-acres on a small island near Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.
Helicopters dropped water on the blaze.
The fire didn't threaten any structures.
SpaceX said in a tweet that the static test fire was complete and that the rocket was set to launch next week on a mission to resupply the international space station.
© 2017 Associated Press
