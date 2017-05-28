Rocket test sets off wildfire at Cape Canaveral

The fire was sparked Sunday during a static fire test of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. (Photo: Space X)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Federal officials say a rocket test on a Florida launch pad sparked a wildfire.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Fire Management Division said that the fire was sparked Sunday during a static fire test of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.



Fire officials say the wildfire spread to 2-acres on a small island near Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.



Helicopters dropped water on the blaze.



The fire didn't threaten any structures.



SpaceX said in a tweet that the static test fire was complete and that the rocket was set to launch next week on a mission to resupply the international space station.

